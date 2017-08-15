NAACP President responds to reported Facebook post by Springfield officer

Earlier today, Western Mass News spoke with Talbert Swan, the president of the Springfield Chapter of the NAACP about the controversial posts by a Springfield police officer following the violence in Charlottesville.

Springfield NAACP President Talbert Swan expressed shock over the reported Facebook post of Springfield police officer Conrad Lariviere.

The post in part saying, "Love this, maybe people shouldn't block roads.”

The post followed death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and the injuring of 19 other people after a car plowed through a group of counter protestors to a white supremacist rally.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri has launched an internal investigation over the Facebook post, which he said will be prompt and thorough.

The NAACP president has spoken to the commissioner about the matter and calls for full transparency as the investigation moves forward, saying the nation is watching.

"I let the commissioner know that this incident has gone national, and that I've received several calls from people across the country," said Talbert.

Talbert Swan said that if it's proven that officer Lariviere did in fact post those comments, he's concerned about his role as a police officer.

"He made a very serious mistake. If it's true in posting that, I have to call into question whether or not his judgment is lacking when he's on the streets on duty.”

The Springfield NAACP president is closely watching the events in Charlottesville.

He denounced the violence that occurred in Charlottesville.

"Freedom of speech allows us the right to protest, the right to voice our message, but it does not allow us to do it violently."

