Chicopee Police seeking missing woman last seen in Springfield

Chicopee Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who hasn't been seen since August 4.

Ivy Negron, 47 years old, was said to have left a Motel 6 on Burnett Road in Springfield around 11:30 on August 4.

A friend reported her missing today.

Specific details about Negron has not been listed, however if anyone can recognize her from this photo and has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1730.

