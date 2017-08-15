80-year-old fake homeless Chicopee man caught panhandling in CT

After being arrested by Ludlow police for pretending to be a panhandler, an 80-year-old Chicopee man has been spotted in Connecticut doing the same thing.

Richard Boyce is facing several charges after Ludlow police said he was claiming he was homeless to get money from motorists.

But police said the 80-year-old man lives in a home in Chicopee and they would watch him get dropped off, then hold up a sign saying he was homeless.

Pictures were sent to Western Mass News showing 80-year-old Richard Boyce panhandling in Windsor, Connecticut.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News it was the same man who Ludlow police arrested last week for falsely claiming he was homeless to solicit money from motorists.

Police said that after Boyce was arrested, he admitted to living in a home in Chicopee with a woman who drops him off for daily solicitations.

"The Chicopee police have dealt with this party numerous times and our officers have taken action against him through the courts," said Officer Wilk.

"It's the same party that has gone to Ludlow and I know for a fact. I spoke to the investigating officer in Ludlow, they are now in the process of taking court action against him as well."

Ludlow police said they would watch Boyce get dropped off on Cherry Street. He would then hold up a sign saying he was homeless.

Police said that's a violation of a Ludlow town bylaw.

But Wilk said that it's up to the courts to determine the punishment.

"So the types of penalties and fines-- that's something that's determined through the courts. The police department doesn’t have a say in that. What the police department does is send the complaint for the arrest into the court and then it's determined there."

Wilk told Western Mass News that sometimes, homeless people who panhandle can make upwards of 3 hundred dollars a week.

He said that if you do want to give, maybe give something other than money.

"Soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste. That's a great thing to give these people if they're truly homeless."

If you do see this man around, police said you can give them a call.

