Crews battle fire on Eckington St. in Springfield

Firefighters were called to a house fire late Wednesday morning in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to a working fire at 52 Eckington Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Leger added that nobody was home at the time at the fire, which broke out in the kitchen.
The home sustained approximately $75,000 in damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
