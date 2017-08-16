Crews battle fire on Eckington St. in Springfield

Firefighters were called to a house fire late Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to a working fire at 52 Eckington Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Leger added that nobody was home at the time at the fire, which broke out in the kitchen.

The home sustained approximately $75,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

