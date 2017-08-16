Peter Pan reaches agreement to improve bus accessibility

Peter Pan Bus Lines has reached a settlement agreement with federal officials to help resolve allegations that the company violated Title III of the American with Disabilities Act.

Title III requires that lifts and other accessibility equipment be properly and regularly maintained, as well as prohibits private carries from operating motor coaches with faulty equipment.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday that Peter Pan allegedly failed to make sure that their buses were accessible to those with disabilities.

"Although all coaches were equipped with wheelchair lifts as required by the law, lifts were not properly maintained and allegedly malfunctioned frequently, causing delays and disruptions for travelers using wheelchairs," the U.S. Attorney's office explained.

It was also alleged that drivers didn't properly secure wheelchairs.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that under the agreement, Peter Pan will:

train customer service agents, ticket agents, and bus operators on the requirements of the ADA;

train drivers and other personnel on the use of wheelchair lifts and other accessibility equipment and institute testing of drivers’ knowledge of accessibility features; and,

test all fixed-route coaches on a weekly basis to ensure accessibility features are operable and will remove faulty coaches from service until they are fully repaired.

Federal officials noted that Peter Pan has also agreed to pay damages to a person who was identified during their investigation who reportedly had repeated delays because of defective equipment.

"On one occasion, the individual spent nearly eight hours trapped on a bus without access to essential medications due to a malfunctioning lift," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb said, "Passengers with disabilities should be able to travel with the same convenience and dignity as other riders; they should not be subjected to delays and cancellations because of inoperable equipment. We appreciate Peter Pan’s cooperation throughout this investigation and its commitment to ensuring that individuals with disabilities receive the same service as other passengers.”

