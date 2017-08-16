Drone comes dangerously close to MA State Police helicopter

Officials are investigating after a drone was reportedly seen flying towards a Massachusetts State Police helicopter.

Mass. State Police said that around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, one of their helicopters was flying from the Holliston area towards Newburyport on a training flight when it passed over Lawrence Municipal Airport air space.

"While flying through the airport’s air space at an altitude of approximately 600 feet, the flight crew observed a large drone approach them from the side, flying toward the area in front of the helicopter," State Police said in a statement.

The drone reportedly got as close as 100 feet in front of the helicopter before it suddenly dropped to the ground.

"Considering the flight speed of the helicopter, a collision could have resulted in the drone breaching the flight cabin if it struck the aircraft’s windshield," State Police explained.

The flight crew reversed direction and they, along with troopers on the ground, began a search of the area for the person who was flying the drone, but they were unable to locate anyone.

State Police note that it is illegal for private drone pilots to fly their unmanned aircraft systems within five miles of an airport or fly higher than 400 feet. They also added that drones heavier than .55 pounds must be registered with the FAA.

The incident remains under investigation.

