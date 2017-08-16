Police: arrests made after vehicle flees West Springfield traffic stop

Several people are in custody after a car fled from a traffic stop n West Springfield.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani said that early Wednesday afternoon, an officer recognized the driver of a vehicle and confirmed that there was a warrant out for that person.

That officer then attempted a traffic stop, but the car fled.

Campurciani added that the tires on the suspect's car were blown out after hitting a curb to the ramp of Route 57.

Four people reportedly fled the vehicle and were captured after a brief foot chase. They are currently being booked at West Springfield Police Department.

Campurciani noted that some heroin was found inside the vehicle.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.

