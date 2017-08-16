Body pulled from CT River in South Hadley identified

Officials have identified a body that was removed from the Connecticut River on Tuesday.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that the body of 34-year-old Matthew Flebotte of Springfield was pulled around 12 p.m. Tuesday from the water in an area just north of Brunelle's Marina in South Hadley.

Carey noted that the office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.