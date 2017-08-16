Man injured after firework explodes in his hand

One person was injured after a reported explosion in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police Capt. Jeffrey Bradford said that around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, members of the police and fire departments went to 38 View Street after a 911 call came in reporting a "loud bang" and someone outside "yelling".

When firefighters arrived to the area, they didn't locate any fire, but did locate some broken glass at a home from a possible explosion, according to Pittsfield Fire Chief Robert Czerwinski

Emergency crews also located a 33-year-old man from Pittsfield who had severe injuries to his hand. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As a precaution and because of the nature of the incident, Mass. State Police Bomb Squad, the State Fire Marshal's office, the District 4 HAZMAT team, and ATF Bomb Squad all responded to the scene.

"Based on witness statements and further police investigation, it was determined that the individual suffered his injuries when a large firework exploded in his hand," Bradford said.

The incident remains under investigation and Bradford noted, "This is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns related to it."

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

