One person injured following reported explosion in Pittsfield

One person was injured after a reported explosion in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Fire Chief Robert Czerwinski told Western Mass News that around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to the corner of View and Acorn Streets for a reported explosion and fire.

Czerwinski added that when crews arrived, they didn't locate any fire, but did locate some broken glass at a home from a possible explosion.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, witnesses reported hearing a loud bang come from the area.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, added that a man severely injured his hand with either an improvised explosive device or a handmade fireworks. That man was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for treatment.

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department, Mass. State Police Bomb Squad, and the State Fire Marshal's office all responded to the scene.

Mieth noted that charges are pending and that the incident remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.