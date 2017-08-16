Detectives search for answers following deadly truck accident in Ware

The investigation continues into a deadly truck accident that left one man dead. Accident reconstruction teams worked to understand how it happened.

Stephen Peters was weeding a flower bed in his front lawn when a garbage truck veered off the road. The driver struck a utility pole before hitting the man. Peters died a short time later.

A garbage truck, similar to the one involved in the accident, was used to recreate the order of events. Detectives hope this will lend clues to the moments leading up to the incident.

Peggy Baxter, a neighbor, saw Peters shortly before the accident.

“I beeped and waved,” said Baxter. She returned home to see the aftermath of the accident.

“To lose steve peters that way, in just such an unpredictable -- it’s just heartbreaking,” said Baxter.

The District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate.

