Westfield Fire seeks waiver to cross aging bridge

The Westfield Fire Department is no longer using a structurally deficient bridge after concerns over safety spiraled.

Western Mass News first investigated after learning that fire trucks above the weight limit were traveling over the bridge.

The vehicles would take alternate routes back to their station after responding to calls.

Some are worried that using the bridge would put fire crews at risk.

MassDOT contacted the city to tell the fire department to discontinue use of the bridge. This forced the department to seek alternative routes.

The city applied for a waiver, but they remain waiting for an answer.

“Putting peoples lives in danger by adding miles and time to the response time and we don’t know if MassDOT is going to grant us the waiver,” said Councilor Andrew Surprise.

Senator Don Humason told Western Mass News, “The safety of the city’s residents and first responders is of paramount concern to me. I have been working alongside city officials to encourage the Department of Transportation to address these safety concerns as soon as possible, and I appreciate their willingness to work towards a solution.”

Humason added that “While a future bridge replacement is in consideration, the goal now is to find a short term solution that will both allay safety concerns about the bridge’s stability while also allowing quick emergency response times as necessary."

Western Mass News reached out to MassDOT. We have not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.