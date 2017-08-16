Mass. State Police arrest Holyoke man and seize over 2,000 bags of heroin

A Holyoke man was arrested yesterday following a drug investigation which resulted in the seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin and a handgun.

Mass. State Police Detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office were notified of an impending drug deal in Holyoke by the troopers in the Berkshire County Narcotics Taskforce.

Earlier intelligence place the center of the investigation at a residence on Mackenzie Street in Holyoke.

The suspect, Miguel Sanchez-Martinez, 26 of Holyoke, was arrested in Pittsfield after his return trip from Holyoke, with 2050 packets of heroin on his person.

Following a search warrant for the residence on Mackenzie Street, 2,020 bags of heroin, a handgun, and a box of ammunition was seized.

Martinez was charged with the following:

Trafficking Heroin 36-100 grams

Possession of a Firearm without an FID

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Martinez was arraigned in Holyoke District Court. His bail set at $10,000 cash.

