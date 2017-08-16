Man arraigned in crash that killed popular Amherst blogger

A Belchertown man charged in the death of popular Amherst blogger Larry Kelley has pleaded not guilty.

Ryan Fellion, 18, was arraigned for charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide Wednesday morning.

Investigators allege that Fellion was heading westbound on Route 9 in Belchertown when his car crossed over the median, hitting Kelley's eastbound car nearly head-on.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fellion was released on his own recognizance until a pre-trial hearing in October. He is not allowed to drive, cannot leave Massachusetts, and must surrender his passport.

The crash remains under investigation.

