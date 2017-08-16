Baystate Franklin, Baystate Noble nurses reject latest contract offers

Nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield and Baystate Noble Hospital have voted to reject what they call management's "best and final" contract offer.

Nurses have been negotiating with Baystate over staffing levels.They said that this latest offer does not include fair agreements on safe nurse staffing levels and affordable health insurance.

"Noble Hospital nurses are standing up together for our patients and ourselves because it is clear Baystate executives do not want a fair compromise. We have been trying to negotiate over nurse staffing and patient care conditions and quality health insurance for 14 months. Recently, our local management team appeared to lose all power to negotiate. Instead, Baystate executives are refusing to bargain in good faith over our key issues," said Paul Dubin, RN, co-chair of the Baystate Noble MNA bargaining committee.

Baystate Noble nurses have also voted to authorize a one-day strike. However, no date has been set.

Ronald Bryant, president of Baystate Noble Hospital, said that Noble officials are disappointed by the vote of the MNA members to authorize their representatives to issue a strike notice in the future.

"The contract proposals that Baystate Noble has made offers increases in wages, strong health insurance and improved benefits. Most importantly, we remain committed to a number of mechanisms that will support timely and thoughtful discussions around staffing. This approach allows us to balance a fair offer to our nurses with a need to assure long term financial stability and invest in programs, facilities and technology," Bryant explained.

The MNA said that another negotiation session with Baystate Noble nurses will be on August 24. No date has been set for the next negotiation session involving Baystate Franklin nurses.

