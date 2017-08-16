Jewish concerns rise with neo-Nazi demonstrations

There is growing concern in the Jewish community over recent incidents of anti-Jewish rhetoric and neo-Nazi demonstrations.

The latest violence erupting over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Max Page is the co-president of Congregation B'Nai Israel in Northampton.

Violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend when white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups clashed with counter protestors.

White nationalists brandished torches and chanted anti-Semitic and Nazi slogans, including, “blood and soil,” and, “Jews will not replace us.”

"What's really disturbing is how the right wing, the far right, these neo-Nazis, white supremacists, anti-Semites, are getting the green light from the man who had the highest office in the land. That is bringing out of the woodwork people who would otherwise would have kept their ugly thoughts to themselves."

Abandoning his carefully delivered condemnations of the Ku Klux Klan and pro Nazis from a day earlier, stuck by his initial reaction blaming both sides on Tuesday.

Page said he's encouraged by the millions of people who have rallied across the country against racism and hatred including rallies in western Mass.

He said that has to continue.

"The message is to join up even deeper with other groups fighting against white supremacy."

Western mass news contacted the Jewish federation of western Massachusetts which issued a statement:

“This display of hate, bigotry, racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism by white supremacists has no place in America. We are disgusted and sickened by the hateful messages spewed by these groups and we call for unity and civility.”

