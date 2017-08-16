Forest Park zookeepers to monitor unusual animal behavior during eclipse

NASA expects Monday's total solar eclipse to be the most watched sky-event in human history.

But humans won't be the only ones reacting to the dramatic changes in the sky.

There are reports throughout the ages of animals acting strangely during events like a solar eclipse.

What better place to monitor Monday's big event then at the Forest Park Zoo in Springfield.

Keepers at the Forest Park Zoo are gearing up for Monday's total solar eclipse.

During a total eclipse, the sky darkens to twilight and air temperatures drop. Over the centuries, history has reported strange animal behavior during these cosmic events, especially animals who use light as cues.

Roosters have been known to begin crowing, other birds going silent.

There are reports of monkey's hiding or taking refuge, and other animals running around in circles.

Donna Gaudreau and her grandson Simon are regulars at the Forest Park Zoo.

“We're very interested in seeing them now and then seeing what happens after the eclipse,” said Gaudreau.

With a cat herself and lots of animals in the family, she told Western Mass News that she'll be watching for any odd behavior.

“Both of our boys who are married and have children and have cats and dogs respectively, so we'll all be watching to see how they all react.”

Come Monday, zookeepers here will also be watching and documenting any out of the ordinary behavior during the eclipse.

Even though our neck of the woods will only see a partial eclipse.

