Local leaders comment on President Trump's response on Charlottesville

President Trump is coming under increasing criticism from lawmakers in both parties over the his latest comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president calling protestors against white supremacists the "alt-left", saying there is blame on both sides.

When Western Mass News spoke to the Lt. Gov., she did not shy away from a criticizing President Trump over his actions after the violence in Charlottesville.

"It was wrong in terms of his initial reaction. He should have like any elected official come out quite early out of the box to denounce such behavior."

Violence erupted when counter protestors rallied in opposition to white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

The president first blaming both sides, then focusing on the KKK and neo-Nazis, and then yesterday placing the blame again on everybody.

Democrats and Republicans alike are having trouble with the president's action.

"When u get in these type of situations, you have to be clear, concise, you have to deliver a message of what happened, what you're going to do about it, and how we're going to get through this together," said Mayor Sarno.

"What I would say is this, hate is not welcome anywhere in any guise any form," said State Sen. Donald Humason.

“After yesterday's press conference, I think the president has given a lot of people major concerns about who he's speaking to, how he's speaking to them, and what message he's sending to them,” said State Sen. James Welch.

Meanwhile Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito continue to speak out and tell white supremacists and neo Nazis they are not welcome in Massachusetts.

"There's no place in our culture, society, and commonwealth for anything to do with white supremacists, neo-Nazism, and racism," said Polito.

