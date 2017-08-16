Greenfield Town Council discusses safe city for immigrants

It was standing room only tonight as the Greenfield town council discussed the city being designated as a safe city for immigrants.

That means police would not be able to take action, or make arrests, based solely on immigration status.

Hundreds of people came to the meeting inside of the cafeteria, many showing their support for the ordinance.

Mayor Martin had already submitted an executive order for Greenfield to be designated as a safe place for immigrants, but one city councilor had some questions on the wording of the ordinance, so it was back on the agenda again.

It also says no employee or agent of the city should cooperate with or enforce any federal program requiring registration of individuals.

People were voicing both sides of the issue.

Tonight’s meeting comes on the heels of the violence in Charlottesville.

A student at Greenfield High School created a table where people could come and sign their names.

They will be sending it down to Charlottesville and the family of Heather Heyer.

