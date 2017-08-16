Competitive horse shows gallop into the Big E coliseum

The Coliseum sits at the center of the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds and again this year, the historic facility will carry on a tradition of hosting some fantastic horse shows.

The Hunter Show begins on Wednesday, September 13, two days before the fair opens, and continues through Sunday, September 17. The event features the USHJA Zone 1 HOTY Finals.

Fair officials noted that the $15,000 Big E Opening Night Hunter Classic will be held for a third year on Friday, September 15.

From Thursday, September 21 through Sunday, September 24, Friesians, Hackneys, Morgans, Saddlebacks, and Open Opportunity classes will enter the Coliseum.

On Saturday, September 23, the Eastern States Exposition will honor the fourth inductee in the facility's Equestrian Hall of Fame, which was created to recognize excellence in one's discipline, as well as having made significant achievements and contributions to the equestrian community.

The Draft Horse show, featuring Belgians, Cyldesdales, Shires, and Percherons, heads into the Coliseum from Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 1.

During the Draft Horse Show, fairgoers can also check out the following:

Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 - Guy McLean, world renowned horse trainer and performer

Oct. 1 - The $35,000 Six Horse Hitch Showdown

Oct. 1 - The 2017 North American Classic Cart Series Finals

This year's Big E runs from September 15 through October 1.

