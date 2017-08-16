Three Vermont men arrested in Greenfield for cocaine trafficking

Mass. State Police arrested three men from Vermont in Greenfield last night following a motor vehicle stop.

Trooper Anthony Lavigne stopped a vehicle on Route 91 was night around 11pm when he noticed an unreadable license plate.

He followed it into exit 26 into Greenfield, where he stopped the vehicle and obtained identification from the driver and occupants who were noted to not be wearing seatbelts.

Trooper Lavigne was soon backed up by Sergeant Rice of the Greenfield Police Dept., who noticed the front passenger leaning and reaching for something in the driver’s feet area under the seat.

The passenger was ordered out of the vehicle, and with the assistance of Trooper Boutell, they located 22 grams of cocaine, 70 wax bags of fentanyl, 2 scales, drug paraphernalia, and five 12 gauge shot shells.

Arlo Rhein, 19 of Saint Johnsbury, VT, David Poginy, 25 of Saint Johnsbury, VT, and Albert Vieira, 24 of Danville VT, were placed under arrest for the following:

Possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute

Trafficking in Cocaine

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws

Possession of ammunition without and FID

Rhein was also cited for number plate violation, failure to stop for light, and registration not in possession.

Poginy and Vieira were cited for a seatbelt violation.

Bail was set at $5,000 for Rhein, $2000 for Vieira, and $1000 for Poginy.

They will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.

