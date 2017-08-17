After a cool start this morning a sunny, warm and dry afternoon on the way

After a cool start this morning temperatures will warm toward seasonable levels this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It's looking like a wet and cooler end to the week before temperatures warm during the weekend and into next week.

Expect a nearly sunny sky for much of the afternoon, with just some high, thin clouds possible later this afternoon. Our high temps will be a few degrees shy of today, reaching lower 80s for the valley and upper 70s in the hill towns.

Our next weather system is on the way for the end of the week. High clouds increase late this afternoon in advance of a warm front that will be bringing a period of rain for the morning commute Friday. Scattered showers will be around much of the day keeping temps in the lower to mid 70s. Only slight chances for thunder are expected Friday.

A cold front is on the way for Saturday, keeping our weather unsettled. It will be a warm and humid day with highs in the middle 80s and spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. A cold front exits to the east for Sunday, allowing a dry and more comfortable day.

High pressure dominates Sunday and Monday, bringing sunshine and warm temps with highs nearing 90 early next week. Very little cloud cover is expected Monday for the eclipse! More clouds drift in Tuesday with highs near 90. Showers and storms become possible Tuesday evening and are more likely Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.