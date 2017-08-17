Very humid and soggy weather back to end the week

We saw a beautiful day here in western Mass with abundant sunshine and comfortably warm temps! Our dew points today stayed in the 40s to near 50-which is a fall-like kind of dryness to the air!

We do have some changes on the way though and high clouds have been streaming in this afternoon. Skies turn mostly cloudy later tonight and dew points are on the rise. An approaching warm front will bring periods of rain into our area by sunrise and some downpours and even a little thunder is possible. Be sure to grab the umbrella as you head out!

After a warm front moves to the north, we stay mostly cloudy with temps rising into the middle and upper 70s with dew points nearing 70-tropical! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening and with decent instability, some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The biggest concern is torrential rain leading to a lot of water on roadways, but an isolated severe storm could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado.

A cold front will move through Saturday morning, but it’s looking mainly dry with only a slight risk for an isolated shower or storm. Expect a warm and humid start to the weekend! Slightly lower humidity returns Sunday as high pressure builds in. We get hot Monday with temps nearing 90 on Monday, but skies will stay clear-giving us great visibility for the eclipse!

We have a hazy, hot, humid day Tuesday with sin and clouds and highs again approaching 90. Our next cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, then we clear out and get a shot of cooler, drier air Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.