'Shots fired' call under investigation in Chicopee

Police are investigating after shots were fired early Thursday morning in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 3 a.m. Thursday, officers from both Springfield Police and Chicopee Police responded to the area of Center Street, near the Springfield line, for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found the reporting party who, according to police, said that people who were unknown to him shot at his vehicle.

"It is believed that this was part of an incident that started in Springfield, and one vehicle chased the other to our city line," Wilk added.

Nobody was injured and shell casings were recovered.

Wilk noted that the victim has not been cooperative with police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.