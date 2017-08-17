Gov. Baker to present resolution on white nationalist rally - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Gov. Baker to present resolution on white nationalist rally

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)

BOSTON (AP) - Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to join with Democratic leaders to present a resolution in response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Baker will appear with Senate President Stan Rosenberg, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and members of the Legislature at the Statehouse Thursday to present the proclamation after the House's 11 a.m. session.

Baker criticized comments made by President Donald Trump in the wake of the rally in which he appeared to equate the protesters - which included neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members - with counter-protesters.

A woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Baker said Tuesday he was deeply disappointed with Trump's words, saying leaders must speak forcefully "when it comes to denouncing evils like white supremacy and neo-Nazism."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.