Boston considers requiring pharmacies to accept used needles

BOSTON (AP) - Boston lawmakers are considering a proposal that would require pharmacies and other distributors of syringes to accept and dispose of used needles.

The lead sponsor of the proposed ordinance, Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George, says the aim is to cut down on needles that are discarded in public places.

The Boston Globe reports that an association representing retail pharmacies opposed the proposal at a hearing Wednesday, saying it would put customers and employees at risk.

Ryan Kearney, general counsel for the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, says young cashiers are not trained to deal with syringes and even properly contained needles could be dangerous.

Essaibi-George says the hearing was the first step in what could be a long process to craft the final proposal.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

