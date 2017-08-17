Officials: approximately 92K people attended air show

Final numbers are in and it appears that thousands turned out for the high-flying fun of the Westfield International Air Show.

Col. James Suhr, commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, said Thursday that approximately 92,000 people came out for the static displays, aerial demonstrations, and other activities at the three day show, which was held last weekend.

The event was "an opportunity to give back to the community for the support they provide the base and to showcase the proud Airmen of the 104th Fighter Wing," Suhr explained.

In addition, about 17,000 vehicles were parked throughout the show's duration. Base officials thank the community for their patience with the traffic, as well as law enforcement from across the area who helped coordinate traffic flow with parking teams to help ensure a safe and efficient experience.

Miss out on last weekend's show? We're just 330 days from the next air show to visit western Massachusetts. The Great New England Air Show returns to Westover Air Reserve Base on July 14 and 15, 2018.

