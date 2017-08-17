Police investigating robbery at Springfield laundromat - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police investigating robbery at Springfield laundromat

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police are investigating a late afternoon robbery in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a suspect robbed Laundromax on Boston Road.

Delaney noted that the male suspect, who was armed with a silver handgun, forced an employee into a backroom and made her open the safe.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

