Police investigating robbery at Springfield laundromat

Police are investigating a late afternoon robbery in Springfield.
Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a suspect robbed Laundromax on Boston Road.
Delaney noted that the male suspect, who was armed with a silver handgun, forced an employee into a backroom and made her open the safe.
No injuries were reported.
The case remains under investigation.
