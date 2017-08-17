Pittsfield PD: Man stops unarmed robbery at convenience store

An unarmed robbery was thwarted by a store patron at a variety store in Pittsfield last night.

Officers responded to 10 Lyman Street at 8:45pm last night for a report of a robbery in progress, but upon arriving on scene, they spotted the female suspect being detained by a male patron in the store.

The patron was describe to be pinning the suspect to the ground when they found them. Cash was scattered around the suspect.

The suspect, Ivy Rogers, 32 of Pittsfield, was said to have entered the store wearing a mask and multiple layers of clothing.

She approached the clerked, and demanded all the money from the register, slamming her hand on the counter.

Rogers obtained the money and attempted to leave the store, before entering a struggle with the store patron that tried to stop her.

Police arrived when the patron was able to pin the suspect to the ground.

Rogers arraigned in Pittsfield District Court this morning and charged with one count of unarmed robbery.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.