Three kids from Pittsfield reported missing

Pittsfield Police have reported the following kids missing today:

11-year-old Adam Pettijohn

Biracial male

5’1’’ and 110 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a green/pink/yellow polo shirt and white sneakers

15-year-old Jesselyn Olmo

White female

5’3’’ and 150 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing maroon tank top and jeans

Has a birth mark under left arm

16-year-old Isabella Plankey

White female

5’7’’ and 125 pounds

Bleached blonde hair and blue eyes

Last seen wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and Timberland boots

If you have any information on any of the listed missing children/teens’ whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

