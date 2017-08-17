Three kids from Pittsfield reported missing

Pittsfield Police have reported the following kids missing today:
11-year-old Adam Pettijohn
15-year-old Jesselyn Olmo
16-year-old Isabella Plankey
If you have any information on any of the listed missing children/teens’ whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.
