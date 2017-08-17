Two kids from Pittsfield reported missing - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UPDATE

Two kids from Pittsfield reported missing

Posted: Updated:
Adam Pettijohn Adam Pettijohn
Isabella Plankey Isabella Plankey
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Pittsfield Police have reported the following kids missing today:

11-year-old Adam Pettijohn

  • Biracial male
  • 5’1’’ and 110 pounds
  • Brown hair and brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a green/pink/yellow polo shirt and white sneakers

16-year-old Isabella Plankey

  • White female
  • 5’7’’ and 125 pounds
  • Bleached blonde hair and blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and Timberland boots

If you have any information on any of the listed missing children/teens’ whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

