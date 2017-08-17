Petition started in support of firing Springfield police officer for Facebook comment

A petition has been started demanding that a Springfield police officer be fired for his comments on the Charlottesville attacks.

Conrad Lariviere is under fire for mocking anti-racist demonstrators over the weekend.

And now some would like to see him fired from the police force.

So far, over 2,000 people have signed this petition on Change.org.

The petition would like to see Conrad Larivivere fired after making controversial comments on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, the officer wrote, “haha love this.”

The petition wants Lariviere to give an apology and be removed of all of his duties on the Springfield Police Department.

It also wants the department to launch an investigation into his record and any previous complaints or allegations of wrong doing.

"This was completely unjustified and insensitive type remarks that are uncalled for and there's no place for this in our society and the Springfield Police Department," said Mayor Sarno.

The mayor said that between himself and the police commissioner, they are pursuing this investigation very vigorously.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.