Man pushes for town of Amherst to change name

What’s in a name? Some say quite a bit. A petition asking for the town of Amherst to undergo a name change was sent out Wednesday.

William Bowen said that the town’s namesake is not someone who should be glorified.

“Having a town or facility named after Amherst is the same as having a place in Jerusalem named after Adolf Hitler,” said Bowen.

Lord Jeffrey Amherst is known for executing native Americans. History tells us he devised a plan to infect tribes with small pox. Documents show he delivered blankets and handkerchiefs from small pox hospitals.

However, some said that the name Amherst stands for a community, not the man.

The cost of changing a town’s name is hefty. Not only would all the signs, logos and emblems have to be changed, small businesses would have to swap out any branding that touts the Amherst name.

For some, though, the cost of changing the name is priceless.

