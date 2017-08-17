Where you might still be able to find eclipse glasses

In just four days, millions of us will look to the sky to watch as the the moon blocks the sun and day will briefly turn to night.

However, trying to find certified eclipse glasses at this late hour is like finding a winning lottery ticket.



As you likely know by now, looking directly into the eclipse could permanently damage your eyes, so wearing those certified ISO glasses is the only way to safely view this historic event.

So today, we looked everywhere - as a lot of you have - and well, here's what we found.

Western Mass News checked everywhere we could think of. Hardware stores like Rocky's (no luck), Home Depot (sold out).

Everywhere we looked, eclipse glasses were gone.

Finding eclipse gazing glasses is almost like finding the Willy Wonka's golden ticket.

We thought we finally struck gold when we called A2Z Science and Learning in Northampton. They got in one box this morning, but in the half hour it took us to get there, they disappeared.

"We were working with our distributors to try and get some. They were sold out. Some became available, we weren't entirely sure when it would come in. It arrived this morning and about an hour later, they were gone," said Melanie Donovan with A2Z Science and Learning.

One-hundred pair...gone within the hour. However, that hasn't stopped the calls.

"Probably two weeks, it's been like this all the time. People on the phones, people coming in and asking," Donovan added.

Constant calls, even during our interview.

"We first ordered them in June. We didn't order very many and then when people started to come in asking for them, we ordered more. Sold out, ordered more, sold out, ordered more, sold out," Donovan noted.

Michael Silverstone popped in from Amherst.

"I mean I was just assuming that it would be easy to do and I understand that it's, most of the avenues are dried up," Silverstone said.

Some national retailers, with locations in western Massachusetts, could possibly have them in stock, according to the American Astronomical Society. Those include:

7-Eleven

Best Buy

Lowe's

Toys 'R Us

Walmart

However, the organization noted that if you do find them in-person to purchase them there - not their websites - because you may not be able to confirm if they safe and ISO-compliant and may have different suppliers online.

Perhaps, we could find some online.

Sure, you can find them on Amazon - $44 for a four pack - but look closely, on back order.

Three pair for $299 - exactly the same ones sold at A2Z for $5.99 - and no guarantees you'll get them in time.

B&H Photo and Video has some available...but you would have to travel to their store in New York to get them.

American Paper Optics appears to have some available online as well and according to their website, they would be delivered Saturday. However, you would have to buy a minimum of 25 glasses at $4 each, and priority overnight shipping to western Massachusetts would be another $55.14.

Back in Northampton, A2Z is suggesting customers go old school and create a pine hole projector. Barring glasses, it's a fun craft to watch Monday's eclipse safely.

The American Astronomical Society also noted that NASA has distributed over 1.5 millions glasses to officially designated viewing locations. The nearest to western Massachusetts is the Dudley Observatory in Schenectady, NY.

Many local libraries and museums, like the Springfield Museums, are holding viewing parties on Monday and we're told a limited amount of glasses will be available at many of those. However, call ahead. In some cases reservations are required.

