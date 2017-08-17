MA State Police investigate shots fired incident in Brimfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

MA State Police investigate shots fired incident in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Hampden District Attorney's office is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred this afternoon in Brimfield on Tower Hill Road.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News they responded to the scene around 4:37pm today with K-9 units.

As of around 5:30pm today, they've stated that State Police assigned to the District Attorney's office has now taken over the investigation.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

