MA State Police investigate shots fired incident in Brimfield

Hampden District Attorney's office is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred this afternoon in Brimfield on Tower Hill Road.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News they responded to the scene around 4:37pm today with K-9 units.

As of around 5:30pm today, they've stated that State Police assigned to the District Attorney's office has now taken over the investigation.

