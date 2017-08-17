School bus driver shortages across the country

Across the country, districts are worried about school bus driver shortages.

The application and training process for school bus drivers is lengthy and experts said it could be a contributing factor to this nationwide shortage.

A national school bus driver shortage is affecting communities here at home.

Five percent of school-bus contractors are ‘desperate’ to find school bus drivers, according to a survey by school bus fleet magazine.

For those applying for openings, they need to pass a number of eligibility requirements, including a criminal offender record information (CORI) check, a sex offender registry information check, a Department of Transportation physical exam, have a clean driving record, pass written exams and road tests.

They also need to apply for a commercial driver's license and go through 60 hours of pre-service training - 32 hours behind the wheel, and 28 classroom hours.

All that, along with a number of fees.

From a 30-dollar initial exam, coupled with up to 30-dollars for endorsement tests, to a 75-dollar renewal fee, and up to 60-dollars for Department of Public utilities fees.

In addition to the extensive training and those expensive fees, the average starting pay across the US is about 17-dollars per hour.

Drivers usually working a few hours for the morning route and two or three for the afternoon route.

An expert told Western Mass News that’s one hurdle for recruiting school bus drivers. The limited number of hours and split shifts.

Some local school districts are hoping to fill their openings before the start of the school year, East Longmeadow and Greenfield in particular are feeling the impact of this nationwide shortage.

East Longmeadow needs two drivers and Greenfield, one.

Durham School Bus Service out of Holyoke told Western Mass News this is actually the first year in a long time where they don’t have a shortage.

Here in Springfield, they're not having a shortage but may be hiring.

