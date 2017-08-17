PVCA volunteers helping relieve back to school stress

Everyone is getting ready to go back to school, whether it be kids, parents, or the schools themselves.

And the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy got a special helping hand to do so.

“Restoration Worship Center offered us a week between 30 and 60 people every day to help us clean carpentry, painting, whatever we need done to get the school open,” said Director of Admissions Denise Richards.

For the Restoration Worship Center, it's Hope Week, and they've decided to volunteer their services to the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy to help them get ready for back to school.

Located in Springfield, the Restoration Worship Center told Western Mass News that they work to empower people to fulfill their true purpose.

Monday marked the start of their "Hope Week" where they offer different services to local non-profits.

Pioneer Valley Christian Academy is just one community they've helped.

“They're saving us thousands of dollars really, and their presence here has been beautiful.”

From the athletic field, to the kitchen, and even the roof, the Restoration Worship Center is getting their hands dirty, helping one small school in big ways to inspire hope.

