Western MA activists prepare for free speech rally in Boston

A controversial free speech rally is set to go forward this Saturday in Boston.

The rally will go on despite criticism from public officials after weekend violence in Charlottesville, VA.

Some western Massachusetts residents will rally in Boston opposing hatred and violence.

At the American Friends Service Committee meeting house in Northampton, a non-violence training session was held Thursday for those going to Boston and what they could expect.

Meanwhile, Western Mass News spoke with some of the local people who will be making that trip to Boston on Saturday to condemn racism and hatred.

"I'm going because I think it's time for all of us, especially whites, to stand up and say enough is enough. We don't need the Klu Klux Klan coming," said Ellen Graves.

Strong words and strong feelings from Graves, a member of Arise for Social Justice in Springfield, who will be demonstrating in Boston Saturday - demonstrating for peace and against the kind of hatred and violence the country witnessed over the weekend in Charlottesville, VA.

Graves hopes for a big turnout from those opposing hatred and racism.

"I hope there will be hundreds of thousands of people standing for peace," Graves noted.

The Boston rally follows a weekend of violence in Charlottesville, VA.

The organizers of Boston Free Speech are trying to distance themselves from any hate groups who might show up.

The city said any hate group is not welcome.

Also making the trip from western Massachusetts to Boston on Saturday will be Patrick Burke from the Hampshire-Franklin Central Labor Union. He stressed the importance of sending a message that racism and hatred is not to be tolerated in our country.

"This is not about speech. This is about people who base an ideology that is to eliminate and de-humanize people and I have to speak up," Burke said.

