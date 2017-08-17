Volunteering at Northampton Survival Center

The Northampton Survival Center distributes 650-thousand pounds of food each year.

The kids' summer food program helped feed more than 500 children over the summer.

The center relies on the help of volunteers to organize and distribute the food.

A lack of volunteers can make it difficult to operate, but there's one everyday person who has dedicated eight years to the Northampton Survival Center.

“There's such a spirit of giving, warmth, humility, respect, dignity that is here as volunteers serve the clients,” said Kathy Teece.

The Northampton Survival Center, run mainly by volunteers, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income individuals and families throughout Hampshire County by offering food, workshops, and services.

Volunteer coordinator Diane Drohan has worked with volunteer Kathy Teece for many years.

She said Kathy exudes wanting to give back to her community.

“She lights up the place when she comes in. The other volunteers like working for her. The staff likes that she’s part of the team. She’s a wonderful person and very giving,” said Diane.

Kathy spends every Wednesday morning giving her time to the Northampton Survival Center.

She sets up the produce section, making it eye-appealing for clients.

“She’s getting everything looking perfect and then the clients can come in and see how these are the choices and look how nice and neat it’s set up. We don’t just throw things around.

With a background in social work, Kathy's experience pays off at the center.

“When I come in here, I feel as though my learned social work that comes on and I just have a heart for it and always have. It’s a privilege for me to come here and be able to use what I learned and share what I feel.”

The demand continues to grow, but with the help of volunteers like Kathy, the Northampton Survival Center continues to thrive.

