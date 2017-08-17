Local professor speaks on trend in terror attacks following Barcelona

Western Mass News spoke on the attack in Spain with a professor from American International College.

Gary Lefort said this is the new way ISIS is carrying out their attacks, and he expects more pedestrian style attacks to continue.

Lefort has been studying terrorism for a long time and he said ISIS has really changed their strategy when it comes to attacks.

In the past, it was explosives and weapons, but now they have reverted to the use of vehicles, and Lefort said that's troubling.

"This attack in Barcelona appears to be maybe-- possibly a small cell consisting of a number of people who were involved in possibly a much bigger attack."

Lefort told Western Mass News that the type of attack in Barcelona has become a trend over the past year. Large groups of people being attacked by a car or truck.

"Happened in Nice, France, Berlin, Germany, and later in Stockholm, Sweden, and then just recently this past year we've seen it in London."

Lefort said ISIS uses a big tourist area that they know people will be in at all times of the day and night.

"It’s easy to get access to a site like this and in this case with a van, you can see what the results are."

Unfortunately, Lefort said he thinks this will continue and it's much more difficult to detect than having a gun or weapon.

"I don't think they are going to limit themselves to just trucks or the use of knives or machetes, I think they are looking at other ways as well."

"And now that ISIS is getting driven out of Iraq and Syria, I think you're going to see that the foreign terrorists in those countries are going to go back to their home country."

Lefort went on to say that you really need to know your surroundings and if you are at places with large crowds, know an escape route quickly.

"You're no longer safe regardless where you go, especially in public places where there are large gatherings of people."

Lefort said that you hear it all the time. See something, say something, but it really is true.

You could be instrumental in stopping something of a much bigger magnitude.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.