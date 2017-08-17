Two arrested in Chicopee following armed assault at Honeyland Farms

Chicopee Police arrested two today following an armed assault that occurred over a week ago at a Honeyland Farms.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that a male and a female entered the Honeyland Farms at 1296 Montgomery Street on August 7 around 9:10pm attempting to rob it.

The female brandished a knife at the clerk and the male tried to open the cash register.

The suspects fled without stealing anything, and police were able to locate them through the tips they received from a surveillance video.

After receiving a search and 2 arrest warrants, police arrested the two at their residence on Ohio Ave.

Kara Morin, 29 of Chicopee and Jonathan Landry-Sadwoski, 21 of Chicopee, were charged with the following:

Armed Assault w/Intent to Rob

They will be arraigned at District Court tomorrow morning.

