West Springfield Captain put on paid administrative leave

West Springfield Police Captain Daniel Spaulding has been placed on indefinite paid administrative leave.

News has arrived in the middle of an investigation into "discrepancies" involving evidence room money.

Police Chief Ronald Campurciani would not say whether it's directly connected to the evidence room issue.

The Attorney General's Office began an investigation of the West Springfield Police Department's evidence room procedures in late June.

