Showers and thunderstorms possible through the evening

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is up for Berkshire County through 9PM. A First Warning Weather Alert has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the valley this evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening and with decent instability,a strong to severe thunderstorm is possible. The biggest concern is torrential rain leading to a lot of water on roadways, but an isolated severe storm could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado.

A cold front will move through Saturday morning, but it's looking mainly dry with only a slight risk for an isolated shower or storm. Expect a warm and humid start to the weekend! Slightly lower humidity returns Sunday as high pressure builds in. We get hot Monday with temps nearing 90 on Monday, but skies will stay clear-giving us great visibility for the eclipse!

We have a hazy, hot, humid day Tuesday with sin and clouds and highs again approaching 90. Our next cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, then we clear out and get a shot of cooler, drier air Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.