Sunshine and warmer temps on the way

We missed out on thunderstorms Friday, but scattered showers brought some measurable rain to western Mass. A shower or two may linger overnight, but most will see patchy fog and a lot of clouds. We stay very humid too! Dew points stayed in the 70s much of the day and will hold there through Saturday morning.

A cold front will move through the area from west to east Saturday morning, allowing for some drop in humidity throughout the day. Expect a warmer afternoon with temps reaching middle 80s in the valley and lower 80s in the hill towns and Berkshires. We are looking mainly dry through the day, but a stray shower isn't totally out of the question.

As a cold front continues to slowly move east, our weather will continue to improve. We will still be humid Saturday night, but not oppressive.

Surface high pressure builds in overhead Monday, bringing more sun and therefore more heat. Temps will take a run and 90 with only a few clouds around. We may reach 90 on Tuesday as well, but with more humidity as a cold front nears from the west. This front will push into our area Wednesday with more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, cooler, drier air returns for the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.