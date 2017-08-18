Woman dead after being struck by car in Belchertown

A person has died after being struck by a car in Belchertown late Thursday night.

Belchertown Police said they, along with Belchertown fire and ambulance crews, responded to the intersection of Route 9 and Route 202 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, "Police say the vehicle was heading east on Route 9, turning right onto Route 202" when it struck a female pedestrian.

Belchertown Police, troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services Unit are investigating.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

