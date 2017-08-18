Travel abroad concerns following Barcelona attack

The state department said that at least one American was killed and one was injured in the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Neither American has been identified, but officials said the injured person suffered only a minor wound.

Police in Spain said that the vehicle attacks had been prepared some time ago.

Four people have been arrested in all.

Thirteen people were killed in the attack in Barcelona on Thursday and one in the resort town Cambrils early Friday.

Barcelona is a bustling city for tourists and home to a university with a popular study abroad destination for many schools including several here in western Mass.

Study abroad programs can be a really culturally enriching experience for many college students, but in the wake of the attack, Barcelona, as well as other instances of terrorism overseas, we spoke to Westfield State about their upcoming program this spring where several students will be going to Barcelona.

It’s quiet now at Westfield State, but in a few weeks’ time, students will be back on campus and many will take advantage of the study abroad programs.

This spring, Cynthia Siegler told Western Mass News that 3 students will study at the University in Spain before they leave those students will have a pre-depature orientation:

“We provide information to them. Some of it from the state department, which talks about health and safety abroad.”

On Thursday, a van plowed into a popular section of the city killing 13 people.

Increase police presence can be seen in the area, but at the moment no travel alerts or warnings have been issued.

Westfield State University monitors those warning put out by the state department and does not have any programs to those banned areas:

“What happened in Barcelona was something that no one could prepare for. It was a random incident and that can happen anywhere in the world, including here in the US.”

Siegler said that the college will continue to allow students to learn while exploring new countries and cultures, focusing on being aware of their surroundings and also making good decisions while abroad.”

