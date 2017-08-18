Thousands prepare for Free Speech Rally in Boston

A free speech rally will take place in Boston tomorrow.

The rally has brought concern to Boston and folks here in western Massachusetts following terror in Charlottesville.

There will be more than 500 police officers throughout Boston tomorrow.

Some of the headliners speaking at this so-called free speech rally are members of white supremacist groups.

While the group was approved for a 100-person, 2-hour permit, counter-protesters expect tens of thousands of people, some even traveling to Boston from our neck of the woods.

Paki Wieland of Northampton is one of many people in western Massachusetts heading to Boston to march in solidarity with those targeted by hate speech seen in that deadly Charlottesville rally last week.

The city expects anywhere from hundreds to tens of thousands of protesters on all sides.

City officials want to focus on peace and unity.

“Boston and Massachusetts are the home of some of the most important moments in the fight for freedom and equality in this nation’s history. Tomorrow is one more chapter,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

From backpacks to sticks, Boston police have banned anything that could be used as a weapon.

“We’ll have eyes and ears all over that place. We’ll have officers undercover, we’ll have officers with roaming cameras,” said Chief William Evans.

William Evans, Chief of the Boston Police Department, said violence will not be tolerated and if he has to end the rally, he will.

“Tomorrow should be all about what happened after the Boston marathon, how the city came together to go against terrorism, to go against hate.”

City officials warn those planning to bring hate or violence to Boston to stay home.

“Some of the people speaking have said some very hurtful things about the Jewish community, about the African American community, about a whole bunch of other communities. I don’t want them here,” said Mayor Walsh.

Boston police said that because of the events in Barcelona yesterday, that only adds to the city’s security plan and awareness.

