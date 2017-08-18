MA school districts face shortage of school nurses

Districts are dealing with a national shorage of school nurses. Before the first bell of the year chimes, schools are scrambling to fill nursing positions.

“Very important for a school community to have a school nurse,” said Azell Cavaan, Director of Communication. The Springfield school district, like many others, has several nursing positions open.

“We actually have 5 positions that are open to school nurses to begin at the start of the school year. It’s always a run to the finish line, but we certainly hope and expect to begin the school year fully staffed,” she said.

Massachusetts is a leader when it comes to nurses available in schools. According to The National Education Association, there are an average of 419 stucents for every school nurse in the state. This is a remarkable statistic compared to other states where the ratio is upwards of 4,000 students per nurse.

The National Association of School Nurses say that finding the right student to nurse ratio is not a one-size-fits-all situation.

“...school nurse workloads should be determined at least annually, using student and community specific health data.”

Becoming a nurse isn’t cheap or easy. However, there is earning potential that can make up for the price tag on education. School nurse positions are one of the lowest-paying registered nurse occuations. But that doesn’t mean that being a school nurse doesn’t have its own perks.

“If you love children, you get to have your summers off and your vacations off, and we have a lot of professional development that others may not,” said Cavaan.

