Where the best viewing spots for the eclipse will be

Only three days left until what is being called the most watched sky-event in human history.

We here in western Mass. will be able to view a partial eclipse on Monday.

This is what's called the path of totality, where the best viewing spots in the country are expected to be.

“We are still receiving calls from members looking for driving directions, specifically to Tennessee, Missouri, and South Carolina, so that they can catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse,” said Sandra Marisan with AAA Pioneer Valley.

Pioneer Valley AAA told Western Mass News, flying at this late hour is costly, but driving is still possible.

In fact, 2-million eclipse bound people are expected to hit the roads today.

“It's suggested that the majority of Americans live within a one day drive to the path and a lot of people are taking advantage of that.”

From western Mass., we wondered what is the closest spot to travel where we could see the total solar eclipse.

“Basically one of the closest places to get to on the path of the eclipse is to go to Columbia, South Carolina,” said Kati Litten.

But there are other drivable options.

“Nashville, Tennessee, Columbia, South Carolina. The farthest you're going to go is going down here, South Carolina this way, you're final stop is going to be Charleston, the last spot on the east coast where you would see this.”

Nashville - 15 and a half hours. Charleston -14 hour and 45 minutes driving time. But once you get there, AAA said good luck finding a hotel. An alternative? Renting your own traveling hotel.

Where to park? AAA said many farmers and homeowners along the path of totality are renting out spots on their land to campers.

