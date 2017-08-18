Mayor Sarno implements a social media policy for all city employees

Mayor Domenic Sarno issued an executive order today on social media etiquette.

It's in response to a Springfield police officer's social media comments about the attack on protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mayor Sarno hopes the executive order will send a strong message.

"We are not going to tolerate insensitive remarks or behavior and that at all times whether on duty or off duty that you need to be professional and have proper protocol."

City employees who violate the executive order will face appropriate disciplinary action and even termination if necessary.

